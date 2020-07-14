New COVID-19 saliva testing site near NRG

HOUSTON – COVID-19 testing is in high demand throughout Houston. We’ve seen long lines of cars waiting hours to get a nasal swab test. Which can be extremely painful. Well, a new testing site is hoping to speed up the process and offer a more comfortable test.

They’re called Bloom COVID-test. It’s a drive-through saliva testing center, right across from NRG.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe checkout out the site and spoke with the founders, Abbas Khan and Cole Lysaught.

The Bloom testing site is be open from 7 a.m. -11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily. The cost for the test is $149. They do not accept insurance. They only accept cash or credit. Expect results in 48 hours.

For more, please visit: https://www.bloomcovidtest.com/houston-drive-through/

