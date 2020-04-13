‘Not Doing Things’! Houstonian IS doing big things for frontline health workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – What are you up to? Emily Brill is ‘Not Doing Things’ according to the hat she designed. Actually, the 28-year-old Houstonian is doing big things for frontline health workers!

Born and raised in Houston, Emily Brill had an idea while living in Austin a few years ago that was inspired by the popular athletic apparel brand Outdoor Voices. She kept seeing people wearing hats with the company's tagline, "Doing Things," but felt imposter syndrome thinking about what she would have to actually be doing to wear such a hat.

Instead, Brill decided to make a few hats with a slogan “Not Doing Things”, more suitable to her lifestyle. “I kind of just made a few, gave them to family and friends, and left it at that,” said Brill.

Flash forward to now. Brill is living in New York City, but decided to come back home to Houston to quarantine with her family. While sitting at home and finding it extremely hard to watch everything going on in New York from afar, she decided to turn her helpless feelings into helpful action. Brill decided to sell her hats for a good cause.

“I thought it might be a hat that people are interested now, because there’s really no better time for ‘Not Doing Things,’” said Brill.

Brill set up a Shopify site and started selling her hats with 100% of profits being donated to NYC Health + Hospitals, to support frontline health workers with meals and lodging.

Plus, Brill is producing the hats at her father’s small manufacturing company here in Houston. “In addition to donating the profits, I am able to employ one of my dad’s employees to embroider the hats. My dad’s factory is otherwise closed, so it’s just a way to provide wages to her during this time. Another added benefit.”

Brill is supporting so many, simply by 'Not Doing Things'.

Purchase a hat at: www.notdoingthings.com.