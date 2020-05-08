Old-Fashioned Family Fun: Spring restaurant adds drive-in theater during COVID-19

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING – Grab the family and drive out to the drive-in at The Butler House, in Spring.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Texas, Marina Silver Frenchak, who opened the restaurant with her husband Bryan Frenchak, two years ago, wanted a way for people to connect. Marina immediately went back to her childhood and drive-in movie theaters.

“It was going back to my childhood and with my parents. And to see that the new families are coming out is amazing,” said Marina.

Two different movies play at the restaurant each night at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“We suggest that you arrive 30 minutes before. You can text our staff what you want to eat, or drink and we will bring it to your car safely,” said Marina.

The Butler House also is inviting graduating seniors to reach out to them and have their moment on the big screen.

“Why not bring them here? We’ll celebrate you and post the graduation pictures on the screen,” said Marina.

She wants to do whatever it takes to help her community get through this, step by step, day by day. “I’m a true believer that we will pass this,” assures Marina.

In the meantime, enjoy some good old-fashioned fun at The Butler House.

For more visit: https://thebutlerhouse.net/, or The Butler House Facebook page.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast"

Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester"

Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater"

Morning Dose, Courney Carpenter - Barber To The Stars Owner Nicholas Howard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Courney Carpenter - Barber To The Stars Owner Nicholas Howard"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose