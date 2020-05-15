One of HISD’s teachers of the year donates check to help pay her student’s rent

HOUSTON — During Teacher Appreciation Week, Houston ISD’s interim superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan, went around town, along with other HISD leaders to surprise their best teachers.

One of the teachers they surprised was Jennifer Simmons. Simmons was awarded HISD’S Beginning High School Teacher of the Year.

“It feels amazing. I really feel that I am doing what other teachers are doing across the nation,” said Simmons.

It is quite an achievement considering that Simmons left corporate America in 2018 after over 20 years to pursue her passion for teaching. This was her first-year teaching at Wisdom High School.

“I decided that I wanted to have more of an impact on people,” said Simmons.

She now teaches business development to high school students.

Simmons received a $500 check from HISD for her achievement. Instead of keeping the money, Simmons is using it to help one of her students in need.

“At Wisdom High School we have students that come from all walks of life including gangs and human trafficking. We also have homeless students. So, I decided to pledge my check to help a student pay rent,” said Simmons.

Simmons goes above and beyond for her students. Since the coronavirus pandemic she has been calling them to check in.

“I think it’s helped attendance having that one on one. And them just really knowing how much I care and love them,” said Simmons.

Simmons truly is a Super Star Educator!

Watch the moment Simmons was surprised:

Congratulations to @wisdom_HS’ CATE Instructor Jennifer Simmons! She has been named HISD’s 2019-20 Beginning High School Teacher of the Year! #HISDBTOY pic.twitter.com/hnIGeLjNC9 — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) May 7, 2020