Operation Houston COVID-19 Relief team helps First Responders & others in need

HOUSTON – Stronger together! There’s a group of local heroes who have once again joined forces to make sure we remain “Houston Strong” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

NACC Disaster Services, John Mercer and “Gettin Sauced Cookers”, and Jason Diaz from the “One Step Closer Foundation”, have all teamed up to form “Operation Houston COVID-19 Relief”.

"We are relief team leading a massive effort to provide direct support and assistance for our Houston First Responders, HFD, HPD and HCSO," said Diaz.

The mission of the “Operation Houston COVID-19 Relief” team is to take in, prepare, and hand deliver food and all other essential supplies to those most in need or quarantined from the virus.

They also go out nightly to deliver hot meals to the homeless.

What they are in most desperate need of right now is volunteers.

They also continue to need supplies. From plates, utensils, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant sprays and wipes, canned goods, any meats, water, and so much more.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation please visit: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/3240627/false#/invitation

Also visit Operation Houston COVID-19 Relief’s Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/HoustonCovid19/