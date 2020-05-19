Pandemic Nuptials: Local couple has Zoom-wedding after coronavirus alters original plan

HOUSTON – Instead of walking down an aisle in front of 350 guests, Houston bride, Elizabeth Musson walked into a Zoom meeting.

Elizabeth and Philip Musson refused to allow COVID-19 to cancel their wedding day completely. They decided to go ahead and get married on Friday, May 15th right in their own living room as their family and friends watched through the video-chat service, Zoom.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe caught up with the newlyweds who said their wedding ceremony may not have been what they had originally planned for, but it was even sweeter.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Musson!

