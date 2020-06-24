Parking Lot Social: 5 nights of drive-in fun rolls into Houston

HOUSTON – Engine Off, Party On! America’s wildest drive-in experience, The Parking Lot Social, is making its world premiere in Houston!

Named by Forbes as one of the premiere drive-in entertainment tours of the summer, The Parking Lot Social kicks off Wednesday, June 24, at 8 p.m. at Houston’s Aveva Stadium, located at 12131 Kirby Drive, offering up five-nights of themed entertainment. Everything from stand-up comedy, a silent disco, “Car-a-oke”, bingo, and the classic drive-in movie!

Here is a rundown of the Parking Lot Social lineup:

Wednesday, June 24
8 p.m. – Parking LOL Comedy Night

Thursday, June 25
8 p.m. – Movie night: Mamma Mia

Friday, June 26
8 p.m. – The Parking Lot Social
11:59 p.m. –  Midnight Movies: Jurassic Park

Saturday, June 27
1 p.m. – Social Kids
8 p.m. – The Parking Lot Social
11:59 p.m. – Midnight Movies, Scream

Sunday, June 28
1 p.m. – Social Kids
8 p.m. – The Parking Lot Social

For tickets, information, and the complete The Parking Lot Social schedule, visit: https://theparkinglotsocial.com/

