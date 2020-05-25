Patriotic during a Pandemic: Throw a big Memorial Day bash with little cash

MEMORIAL AREA – Just because there is a pandemic does not mean that you cannot be patriotic, especially on Memorial Day!

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe went straight to the party pros, PR Guru, Roseann Rogers and Publisher/Editor of Swoon Magazine Memorial and Katy, Lara Bell.

The best friends are known for their party planning skills and throwing a big bash with little cash.

They share some great DIY ideas for the entire family. They also encourage you to support local businesses.

Their go to for food is State Fare for amazing fried chicken. For more, please visit: http://statefaretx.com/

If you’re looking to decorate your car for a parade, graduation, or Father’s Day, Alex Belt owner of Silly Silly Girls, will do it for you. For more, please visit: https://www.sillysillygirls.com/

And be sure to catch up on the latest editions of Swoon Memorial and Swoon Katy.