PTSD Foundation of America’s Camp Hope finishes first-ever family housing

The PTSD Foundation of America's Houston veteran recovery housing/consoling facility, Camp Hope, has finished its first-ever housing designed for families to live in while their loved ones adjust to civilian life, the Weatherford Family Complex.

Frankel Building Group, a custom builder in Houston, reached out to Camp Hope and donated furniture for the Weatherford Family Complex.

You can help Camp Hope and furnish the Weatherford Family Complex through AmazonSmile Charity List.

If you or veteran you know suffers from PTSD, please call the PTSD Veteran Line: 1-877-717-PTSD (7873). It's available 24/7.