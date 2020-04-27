Puzzles for Potential: Big Brothers Big Sisters has missing “piece” to mentor kids during COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – In an effort to spread some joy during COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston has found the missing “piece”.

“We’re really trying to just bring joy to the people we already serve, to the community abroad, and really anyone who would like to engage with our mission at this time,” said Alex Daily, Vice President of Community Engagement.

BBBS has collaborated with acclaimed local artist Jeff Rogers to design and produce a custom 200-piece puzzle, titled “Together”. The puzzle is inspired by the BBBS mission of creating and defending the potential in all youth through one-to-one mentoring and the strength of what individuals can accomplish when they work together.

“When you purchase the puzzle, we’re going to give one to a Little in our program,” said Daily. “What that’s going to allow is our Bigs and our Littles who are still digitally connected, to do puzzles and advance a project together at this time."

Daily adds, "The puzzle is really centered around our mission, which is built on relationships and the thing that we’re going to want to get back to when this settles down.”

Bigs Brothers Big Sisters is still in business and matching. In fact, they just matched three Bigs and Littles digitally through Zoom. This adds to the over 4,000 matches they have across their Lone Star agency and over 1,500 in Houston.

If you’re interested in participating in the program, visit here for more info: https://www.bbbstx.org/houston/

You can also purchase a “Together” puzzle, here: https://www.bbbstx.org/puzzle