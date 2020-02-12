Recipe for Romance: Valentine’s cooking ideas perfect for couples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dreaming of a romantic night with that special someone in your life? Well, the perfect date night can be experienced at home— specifically in the kitchen!

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe puts on her apron joins Center of Plate Specialist Heather Sturgeon and Product Specialist Keri Henry with Independent Mtkg Alliance for a cooking lesson that includes tasty scallop pasta dish and cocktail that's impossible not to fall in love with.

Love Potion Martini

Ingredients

Ice

1-part lime juice

2-part raspberry vodka

2-part Rejuv Cranberry Juice)

1-part grenadine

Fruit for garnish, optional

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, sweetened lime juice, raspberry vodka, cranberry juice cocktail, and grenadine. Shake vigorously until combined. Strain love potion cocktail into a martini glass. Garnish with raspberries or other red fruits

Lemon Scallop Pasta

Ingredients

½ pound of Villa Frizzoni spaghetti or linguini

½-3/4 pound Pierport sea scallops,

2 tablespoons Villa Frizzoni olive oil

3 tablespoons of Fair Meadow butter, divided

1 shallot, finely chopped

Pinch of Katy’s Kitchen red pepper flakes

1 cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken, vegetable or seafood stock

½ cup chopped parsley

Zest of 1 lemon, reserving the lemon for serving

6 ounces fresh spinach

½ cup grated Villa Frizzoni Parmesan cheese

Katy’s Kitchen Salt and pepper

Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil, add some salt and cook the pasta as directed. While the pasta is cooking, get started on the scallops. Season each side of the scallops with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet to medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of Villa Frizzoni olive oil. When the pan and the oil are nice and hot, add the Pierport scallops. Sear each scallop for about 2 minutes, and then flip over and sear the other side for about 2 minutes. Remove the scallops, set aside on a plate and cover with foil. Turn the heat on the skillet to medium. Add 2 tablespoons of Fair Meadow butter. Add the chopped shallot and cook until tender and slightly browned. Add a pinch of Katy’s Kitchen red pepper flakes and the white wine. Reduce the wine for about 1-2 minutes and then pour in the stock. Add the parsley, lemon zest and 1 more tablespoon of butter to the skillet. Simmer for about 2-3 minutes then turn off the heat. Return the cooked pasta back to the empty pasta pot. Turn heat to low and add the sauce from the skillet. Add the spinach and stir until the spinach is slightly wilted (it may help to cover the pot for about 1-2 minutes). Remove from heat. Add the Villa Frizzoni Parmesan cheese, a little bit at a time, until all the cheese is fully incorporated. Once the spinach is wilted and the ingredients are fully incorporated, transfer to a serving bowl or plate and top with the scallops. Serve with a bit of fresh lemon squeezed over the entire dish.