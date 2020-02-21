Recipe for Success Foundation Gets Ready to VegOut!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is quickly approaching and its National Nutrition Month. And what better way to kick off the month than with Recipe for Success Foundation’s VegOut! 30 Ways in 30 Days Challenge?!

Now in its 8th year, the VegOut! Challenge was created by Gracie Cavnar, CEO & Founder of Recipe for Success Foundation, as a call-to-action to eat 30 different vegetables in 30 days and designed to make healthy eating fun.

Chef Antoine Ware is putting an emphasis on quality Texas and Houston-produced ingredients and products at Luby's. Starting with some new vegetable dishes starting on March 1st.

For more recipe ideas watch the Facebook Live: