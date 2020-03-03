Saddle Up! It’s time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RodeoHouston has officially begun at NRG Park. The nearly three-week, social event of the year runs through March 22nd.

From the livestock show and rodeo, to the carnival and concerts, there’s truly something for everyone!

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe spent time at the Horse Arena before the cutting competition.

She learned from the best, Jon White, a cutting horse trainer in Chappell Hill, Texas and National Cutting Horse Association Member Hall of Famer. White has been training cutting for 40 years. He’s been coming to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1975.

You can go to RodeoHouston until March 22nd.