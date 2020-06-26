Safely shop, support local, and save big at the DASH Summer Sale

HOUSTON — Support local and small businesses when you shop the DASH Summer Sale, now through Sunday, June 28th at Silver Street Studios.

The DASH Market Summer Sale will feature show specials, new inventory, and inventory closeouts from over 90 unique dealers. Many of these small businesses have been affected by the pandemic and cancellations of major events such as Rodeo Houston, The Round Top Antique Show, and other local markets.

DASH Market organizers are assuring that dealers and shoppers will be safe. DASH Market is taking all recommended precautions, including implementing hand-sanitizing stations, disposable masks available, no more than 50% capacity inside warehouse, one-way aisle traffic, on-site security and crowd control, continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night, contactless payment available, and air conditioning.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe got a behind the scenes look at the DASH Market Summer Sale.

See below for all the details:

DASH Market

When: Friday – Sunday: 10am-5pm

Where: Silver Street Studios

Tickets: DASH Market tickets are $10 (entry: Friday – Sunday)

For more information, visit: DASHhouston.com