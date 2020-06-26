1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE: Houston Mayor provides update on COVID-19 response
LIVE: White House schedules Coronavirus Task Force briefing as cases hit a new high in US
Harris County Judge: We’re at ALERT Level 1 for COVID-19 response status

Safely shop, support local, and save big at the DASH Summer Sale

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON — Support local and small businesses when you shop the DASH Summer Sale, now through Sunday, June 28th at Silver Street Studios.

The DASH Market Summer Sale will feature show specials, new inventory, and inventory closeouts from over 90 unique dealers. Many of these small businesses have been affected by the pandemic and cancellations of major events such as Rodeo Houston, The Round Top Antique Show, and other local markets.

DASH Market organizers are assuring that dealers and shoppers will be safe. DASH Market is taking all recommended precautions, including implementing hand-sanitizing stations, disposable masks available, no more than 50% capacity inside warehouse, one-way aisle traffic, on-site security and crowd control, continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night, contactless payment available, and air conditioning.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe got a behind the scenes look at the DASH Market Summer Sale.

See below for all the details:

DASH Market

  • When: Friday – Sunday: 10am-5pm
  • Where: Silver Street Studios
  • Tickets: DASH Market tickets are $10 (entry: Friday – Sunday)
  • For more information, visit: DASHhouston.com

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Houston Mayor on CNN About Re-Opening

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mayor on CNN About Re-Opening"

COVID-19 Targeting Younger People

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Targeting Younger People"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular