Senior Spotlight: Kinder HSPVA showcases Class of 2020 virtually

HOUSTON – All the world’s a stage and unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic has taken center stage, affecting graduation ceremonies.

But, Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts is not allowing COVID-19 to “upstage” its seniors. One of the highlights for seniors at Kinder HSPVA is a culminating performance or art show celebrating the four years of work that every student has created. Instead of doing it in person, there’s now been a virtual showcase.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe shines a spotlight on three remarkable seniors.

For more on Kinder HSPVA’s Class of 2020, visit here: https://www.houstonisd.org/hspva

