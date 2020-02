Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston ISD's Law Elementary School is celebrating Black History Month with a special program.

Principal Derrick Estes says that they will have a Drumline, MLK oratory finalist, a majorette dance team performing, spoken word, and students putting on a "Live" African American Museum.

In addition, students shared the importance of Black History Month and what it means to them.

For more of Law Elementary’s special Black History Month celebration watch the Facebook Live below: