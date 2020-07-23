Staying connected during COVID-19: Nursing home installs special visitor booth for residents to see loved ones

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KATY, Texas – After nearly six months of isolation and seeing residents’ health go down, Janet Oldag decided to install a special visitor booth at Veranda House Assisted Living in Katy.

Oldag says she was inspired from the old prison movies that her husband watches. After all, she says they feel like prisoners during the coronavirus lockdown.

So, they installed a visitor booth, with Plexiglas and a monitor, so residents can see and talk to their loved ones.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe was there as one family was reunited at a safe distance.

For more on Veranda House Assisted Living, please visit: www.vhkaty.com

 

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Tropical Depression 8 Spaghetti Models

Tropical Storm Watch

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Tropical Depression 8

Tropical Storm Watch


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular