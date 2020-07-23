Staying connected during COVID-19: Nursing home installs special visitor booth for residents to see loved ones

KATY, Texas – After nearly six months of isolation and seeing residents’ health go down, Janet Oldag decided to install a special visitor booth at Veranda House Assisted Living in Katy.

Oldag says she was inspired from the old prison movies that her husband watches. After all, she says they feel like prisoners during the coronavirus lockdown.

So, they installed a visitor booth, with Plexiglas and a monitor, so residents can see and talk to their loved ones.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe was there as one family was reunited at a safe distance.

