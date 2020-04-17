Struggling with addiction during the COVID-19 crisis? You’re not alone & help is available

ENERGY CORRIDOR – During these uncertain times it can be especially difficult for those recovering from or battling an addiction. That’s why the Cenikor Foundation is remaining open to serve during the pandemic.

They’ve actually seen an increase in people seeking help, since the pandemic. “The first two weeks we saw about a 10 to 20% increase of people calling in for assistance,” said Bill Bailey, President & CEO of Cenikor Foundation. “It’s leveled off but we’re still seeing 28 to 30 new admissions a day.”

Cenikor Foundation’s short term residential program provides a community-based treatment for addiction. These services have been designated essential services during this pandemic. This model has been successful for Cenikor for over 50 years. In recent months, operations have required updates to protect the health and well-being of clients, staff and visitors.

Cenikor Foundation is a non-profit and will work with you whether you have insurance or not.

As far as signs of you or someone you know battling an addiction during quarantine? Bailey said to look to see if the person is drinking throughout the entire day. “Or that they’re drinking excessively or started using other substance. And if you find them incoherent or unable to speak with you. Their thought process may become cloudy,” Bailey adds.

And for anyone struggling out there Bailey has a message, “There is hope, there’s a safe place to seek treatment today. Don’t wait until the virus has passed, now’s the time to come in. We’re here for you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, please call 1-888-CENIKOR (236-4567).

Visit here for more: www.cenikor.org