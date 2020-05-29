Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

HOUSTON – Take a “pie in the face” and help the local non-profit, Camp for All!

Camp for All is a camp that welcomes children and adults of all abilities and illnesses. For the first time since opening in 1998, the campgrounds have had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve served more than 170,000 campers and 11,000 annually. But not this year,” said Camp for All President/CEO Pat Sorrells.

They are hoping to open this fall. But in the meantime, they need funding.

“Our revenue is down over $1.2 million, and we need that revenue to keep going so that we can welcome campers back to camp,” added Sorrells.

That is where the “Pie in the Face Challenge” comes in. Houston businessman and Camp for All board member, Matt Mogas has agreed to match donations up to $50,000.

“You get pied, you donate, and you call out three other people. And Matt Mogas of Mogas Industries will match that up to $50,000,” said Sorrells.

“Camp for All is an experience that is so important for these campers,” said Dr. Joshua Samuels, UT Physicians pediatric nephrologist and Camp for All director. “I make the analogy it’s like Christmas to them. It’s something they look forward to every year.”

Just ask camper, Emanuel Hobbs. He has been going to Camp for All for 12 years. “I love Camp for All because there’s so much happiness there. I will forever be a Camp for All camper and eventually a counselor,” said Hobbs.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe has volunteered at Camp for All and decided to participate in the “Pie in the Face Challenge”, having Hobbs do the honors. She challenges ALL of you to help Camp for All.

For more and to donate, please visit: https://www.campforall.org/donate/