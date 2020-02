Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giddy up on over to NRG Park for the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, where over 250 teams will compete on who has the best smokin' Texas BBQ! The contest will take place on Feb. 27 through 29.

Our own Maggie Flecknoe spoke to the Chairman of the Rodeo Houston’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest David Stone to get us ready!