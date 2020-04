Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Teachers are you looking to lift your students’ spirits as they continue online classes? Well, the Houston Texans’ mascot can definitely “score” you some points! Toro is making surprise appearances during Zoom calls with students.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe met with Toro and surprised some elementary school students through Zoom.

If you are a teacher and would like Toro to surprise your students during your Zoom class, just email: TORO@HoustonTexans.com.