Largest Texas lagoon opens to the public

Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas city opens today, ahead of its 2021 deadline. With a span of 12-acres, and 24-million gallons of water, it’s the largest crystal lined lagoon in Texas.

It opens today through September 13th from 10am – 7pm, Wednesdays through Sunday.

Expect to see sandy white beaches where you can ride kayaks and sailboats. Also, face masks and temperature check health screenings will be administered for all the staff working on-site.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe has your first look in this morning’s edition of Houston Happenings.

You can also expect to see areas sanitized frequently where folks will likely lounge on lawn furniture along the beach like scene. Restrooms will also be cleaned and routinely sanitized.

Admission will require ticket purchase starting at $10 for kids 13 and under. $15 for anyone older. Children under 2YO get in for free.

