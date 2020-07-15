Largest Texas lagoon opens to the public

Where's Maggie
Posted: / Updated:

Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas city opens today, ahead of its 2021 deadline. With a span of 12-acres, and 24-million gallons of water, it’s the largest crystal lined lagoon in Texas.

It opens today through September 13th from 10am – 7pm, Wednesdays through Sunday.

Expect to see sandy white beaches where you can ride kayaks and sailboats. Also, face masks and temperature check health screenings will be administered for all the staff working on-site.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe has your first look in this morning’s edition of Houston Happenings.

You can also expect to see areas sanitized frequently where folks will likely lounge on lawn furniture along the beach like scene. Restrooms will also be cleaned and routinely sanitized.

Admission will require ticket purchase starting at $10 for kids 13 and under. $15 for anyone older. Children under 2YO get in for free.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings for Tuesday, July 14th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Happenings for Tuesday, July 14th"

COVID-19 saliva testing site offers more comfortable option, but at a cost

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 saliva testing site offers more comfortable option, but at a cost"

Krispy Kreme BOGO Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme BOGO Friday"

Hollywood Minute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hollywood Minute"

Gov. Abbott About Texas Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott About Texas Schools"

COVID19 Cases Climbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID19 Cases Climbing"

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular