Texas Strong: Local photographer captures first responders fighting coronavirus

LEAGUE CITY – Normally local photographer, Bryan Anderson is capturing weddings and other memorable moments. But since all of that has been cancelled, he decided to go around Texas and photograph first responders in a series called “Texas Strong”.

“With not being able to work or make any money, now was a chance for me to work for people that don’t normally have the money to hire me. And first responders are my favorite,” said Anderson.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe met up with him at a photo shoot with all the first responders and front-line workers in League City. Some have even had the coronavirus and since recovered.

Anderson hopes to photograph at least 12 more counties.

