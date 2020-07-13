Three friends on a culinary crusade to save the black restaurant business during COVID-19

Breaking News
HOUSTON — Black Restaurant Week LLC, the organization responsible for celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates five years of service.

The mission: feed and fuel the cultural famine, especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and educate consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines and dispel ethnic untruths.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with one of the founders, Derek Robinson.

For a full list of participating restaurants, please visit: www.blackrestaurantweeks.com,

