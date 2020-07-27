Three Little Pitties Rescue

HOUSTON – When she was just 8 years old, Lily DuBose started her own nonprofit called Lily’s Toy Box. She wanted to give free toys to kids who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey. Three years later, she’s given away more than 5,000 toys through her non-profit. Now, the 11-yr-old wants to help kids who are struggling during COVID-19 or children whose parents are first responders and healthcare workers. CW39 Houston’s…