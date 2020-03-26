‘Together, We’re Stronger’: YMCAs offer childcare for essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“For more than 139 years, YMCAs across the country have been stepping up where they’re needed. Doing the work that is needed at the time that it’s needed. What was needed of us two weeks ago, is very different than what is needed today. So, helping at the local food banks and offering pop-up childcare for essential workers, is just what we do. It’s how we show up in the community,” says Stephen Ives, President/CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.

Eligibility requirements for the essential childcare program include:

Children of emergency first responders such as police force, firefighters, EMS, medical personnel, city or county staff responding to the crisis, grocery store staff, pharmacy employees, and others providing critical services to the community during this time.

Proof of employment must be provided upon first check-in.

Ages 12 months – 12 years are welcomed, with varying locations servicing different age ranges. Please click here for a full list of locations.

The program will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Youth will participate in a wide array of fun enrichment activities such as arts, crafts, games, literacy, STEAM and more. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks will be provided by the Houston Food Bank.

Each child has a health screening upon arrival and throughout the day. YMCAs are also complying with all CDC guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

The YMCA of Greater Houston has also partnered with St. Luke’s Health, Kelsey-Seybold and Houston Food Bank to provide childcare for their employees’ children.