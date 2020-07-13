Trez Art and Wine Bar serving culture and cuisine during Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON – Over 60 local restaurants are participating in the 5th Annual Black Restaurant week.

This year, more than ever, it is important to support Black businesses.

One of the restaurants participating is Trez Art and Wine Bar located in the Washington corridor.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the manager, Shawntell McWilliams, to see what they’re serving up.

For a full list of participating restaurants, please visit: www.blackrestaurantweeks.com,

