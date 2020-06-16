Veteran brothers invent the Milspin no touch key to combat COVID-19

Stop the spread of the coronavirus with the Milspin no touch key.

Combat veterans and brothers Chet and Dana Peters created the Milspin no touch key to help themselves and their employees because their Ohio facility remained operational during the pandemic.

“It’s a way to prevent us from having to touch potentially contaminated surfaces,” said Milspin co-owner, Dana Peters.

You can use the Milspin no touch key to open doors, push doors, on touch screens, turn locks, and more.

Milspin is based in Columbus, Ohio, and the Peters brothers say they want to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

In addition to the no-touch key they also have apparel, vehicle accessories, Glock accessories, bar supplies, and more.

Visit Milspin.com and use the code “FREEDOM” for free shipping on your order.