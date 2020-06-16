Veteran brothers invent the Milspin no touch key to combat COVID-19

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stop the spread of the coronavirus with the Milspin no touch key.

Combat veterans and brothers Chet and Dana Peters created the Milspin no touch key to help themselves and their employees because their Ohio facility remained operational during the pandemic.

“It’s a way to prevent us from having to touch potentially contaminated surfaces,” said Milspin co-owner, Dana Peters.

You can use the Milspin no touch key to open doors, push doors, on touch screens, turn locks, and more.

Milspin is based in Columbus, Ohio, and the Peters brothers say they want to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

In addition to the no-touch key they also have apparel, vehicle accessories, Glock accessories, bar supplies, and more.

Visit Milspin.com and use the code “FREEDOM” for free shipping on your order.

 

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Top Stories: BorderReport.com

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories: BorderReport.com"

Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside"

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TOASTY TUESDAY

Countdown to summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to summer"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular