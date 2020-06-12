Where do we go from here? How to heal in a hurt world

HOUSTON – Over the past few weeks we have had to deal with a lot as a society. After seeing the death of George Floyd play out for all the world to see, on top of an already stressful time during COVID-19, it has been traumatic.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down with licensed professional counselor and professor, Dr. Shana D. Lewis to have a very candid conversation about how we begin to heal in a hurt world.

If you, or someone you know needs counseling through all of this, you can contact Dr. Lewis at: https://www.shanadlewis.com/