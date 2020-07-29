YMCA Operation Backpack: Looking to help 30,000 local school kids

WHO: Coronavirus "Most Severe" - Not Going Away Soon

HOUSTON – It’s time for the 16th Annual YMCA Operation Backpack. The annual drive is held to provide new school supplies and backpacks to students in need from Houston and surrounding areas, empowering them with both the tools and confidence they need to start the school year successfully.

Although the drive may look a little different this year as it is being held virtually, families will still receive the same supplies.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe has more and how one family has benefited for seven years.

You can donate now thru August 7th .

Ways to donate:

Donate online by visiting www.ymcaoperationbackpack.org Text YMCABACKPACK to 24365 to donate Make a donation through your local HEB either in-store or online Share this campaign with friends and family The YMCA of Greater Houston is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and all donations are tax deductible.

