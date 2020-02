Since the Coronavirus broke out, we’ve seen the impact it’s had on people’s health around the world, and even on the world economy. Now businesses in Houston, specifically Houston’s Chinatown, are feeling the impact.

It’s important to note that the Coronavirus is not in Houston or any of its surrounding areas, but that’s not stopping mis-information from spreading. Rumors are circulating that it’s not safe to go to Chinatown, and business owners are really feeling the punch. Terry Won and his brothers are the owners of Blood Brothers. BBQ in Bellaire. They also have ties to a lot of local businesses and restaurants in town. That’s why Terry took to Facebook, pleading with the public to stop spreading rumors about the Coronavirus being in Houston, and to go out and support local businesses.