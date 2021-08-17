1 of 4: The anniversary of Hurricane Camille

HOUSTON (CW39) – On this day in 1969 Hurricane Camille made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Waveland, MS. Camille is one of ONLY FOUR Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall. 256 fatalities were associated with this storm, and it caused $1.3 billion in damage. A storm surge of 24.6. ft was recorded and winds roared up to 200 mph. Camille’s legacy ay continues to be talked about among residents to this day as it completely altered the landscape of the Mississippi coast.

Camille’s central pressure dropped to 900mb, making it the second most “intense” storm to make landfall. The only other storm with a recorded lower central pressure was the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, 892mb.Tornadoes were spawned across Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida over the course of the day of landfall.