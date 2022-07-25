HOUSTON (CW39) — Another person was shot, and two others were sent to the hospital at a gas station at Astoria Boulevard and the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston on Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened outside of a convenience store at 14300 Gulf Freeway around 10:30 p.m.

All of the victims are teenage males, with a 19-year-old victim declared dead and two other victims, 18 and 16, hospitalized, but expected to survive.

Police said that a preliminary investigation discovered that two suspects walked to the victims, who were inside a parked SUV, and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, then fled the scene.

The 19-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while the other two victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Police has not released the identities of the victims.

Police say they do have surveillance video of the suspects. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.