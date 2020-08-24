10 things to have to be prepared for Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Area officials are asking for everyone to be on standby for possible evacuations as Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico and moves closer to the Texas coast.
The best thing you can do in anticipation of a strong storm is be prepared. St. Luke’s of Houston has created a hurricane checklist in preparation for Laura’s arrival:
- Three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods
- Mechanically or battery-powered flashlight or lanterns
- Roll of duct tape
- Small toolkit to turn off your home’s gas and water
- First aid kit with additional supply of prescription medications
- Hurricane window protection
- Heavy duty work gloves
- Designated meeting area in case family gets separated
- Full charged portable phone chargers
- Mechanically powered portable radio
Additionally, Harris County offers this list of supplies and food you can purchase to be prepared for a potential disaster.