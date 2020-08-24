10 things to have to be prepared for Laura

Maggie Gyllenhaals custom First Aid Kit on display at the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Inc. celebration of the 125th anniversary of the First Aid Kit on Tuesday June 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/AP for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Inc.)

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Area officials are asking for everyone to be on standby for possible evacuations as Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico and moves closer to the Texas coast.

The best thing you can do in anticipation of a strong storm is be prepared. St. Luke’s of Houston has created a hurricane checklist in preparation for Laura’s arrival:

Three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods

Mechanically or battery-powered flashlight or lanterns

Roll of duct tape

Small toolkit to turn off your home’s gas and water

First aid kit with additional supply of prescription medications

Hurricane window protection

Heavy duty work gloves

Designated meeting area in case family gets separated

Full charged portable phone chargers

Mechanically powered portable radio

Additionally, Harris County offers this list of supplies and food you can purchase to be prepared for a potential disaster.