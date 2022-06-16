DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one, and only one person won the $1 million secondary prize for the June 15 Powerball drawing; meanwhile two won another secondary prize of $50,000 each and one of those tickets is even doubling its prize money.

The Texas Lottery reports the Wednesday night drawing had one $1M winning ticket sold out of West Texas along with two other secondary prize-winning tickets. Those two tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball. It was not specified where these two winning tickets were sold in Texas.

One of the winning tickets chose not to Power Play which netted that ticket $50,000 in prize money, while the other ticket did Power Play which doubled its winnings from $50K to $100,000.

In all, there were 41,434 total Texas winners who won at least $4 and up to $1M from this drawing. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”