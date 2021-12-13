WACO, Texas – December 10 is Day Eight of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Six-year-old Tiny Tina has impeccable manners, a sweet disposition, and she can be quite humorous when it comes to treats not being doled out quick enough! Tiny TIna enjoys walks, cuddles, and laying in the sun with her toys.

If you want to take Tiny Tina home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.