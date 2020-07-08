13YO dies in I-45 crash

A 13-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash late this afternoon. The accident has just cleared after that deadly crash along the 23400 block of I-45 North Freeway

It was just after 4p.m. when the crash happened Tuesday. Officials say a sedan was stopped on the freeway when it was struck by a Mustang.

Vehicular crimes units responded to a major accident at 23400North Fw. to a two vehicle accident. Two children 11 and 13 were taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Med Cent. The 13 yo has been pronounced deceased. Three adults taken by ground to an area hospital. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 7, 2020

Five people were transported to the Texas Medical Center. Deputies who responded to the scene say two kids, ages 11 and 13. They were transported by medical chopper to Memorial Hermann hospital.

The freeway was shut down for three hours and cleared at 6:30p.m.

