A 13-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash late this afternoon. The accident has just cleared after that deadly crash along the 23400 block of I-45 North Freeway
It was just after 4p.m. when the crash happened Tuesday. Officials say a sedan was stopped on the freeway when it was struck by a Mustang.
Five people were transported to the Texas Medical Center. Deputies who responded to the scene say two kids, ages 11 and 13. They were transported by medical chopper to Memorial Hermann hospital.
The freeway was shut down for three hours and cleared at 6:30p.m.
- 13YO dies in I-45 crash
