14-year-old girl among two Hurricane Laura fatalities

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – Hurricane Laura has claimed at least two lives in Louisiana — one of them a 14-year-old girl.

Deputy Chief of Staff Christina Stephens tweeted the grim news about the teen just after 8 a.m.

“@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities,” Stephens wrote.

Later in the morning, the Acadia Parish sheriff reported a 60-year-old Iota man had been killed after a tree fell onto him.

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in Cameron Parish, leaving a trail of devastation over a large swath of southwestern Louisiana.