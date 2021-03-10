Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses expiration of State COVID-19 restrictions

HOUSTON (CW39) Gov. Abbott officially lifted occupancy and mask mandates for the state of Texas. Now local Harris County Judge is sounding off.

Like her or not, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is garnering national attention after being published in TIME magazine about the topic.

Now that Texas is open 100%, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is sounding off at 1pm to address the expiration of the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Most recently, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo sounded off about masks and businesses. Here’s a look at his message.

Please be kind to one another and remember employees do not set policy. In Texas businesses have property rights and may require masks. If you choose not to wear, your options are to leave and take your business elsewhere. Refusal to leave can lead to criminal trespass charges.

Houston’s Mayor Turner also took to social media to sound off about masks in Houston.

Until we get fully vaccinated, our only protection is to wear our masks.



We should not be creating situations that will cause chaos, conflict, and confusion.



We should continue to wear them when around others.