Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses expiration of State COVID-19 restrictions

HOUSTON (CW39) Gov. Abbott officially lifted occupancy and mask mandates for the state of Texas. Now local Harris County Judge is sounding off.
Like her or not, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is garnering national attention after being published in TIME magazine about the topic.
Now that Texas is open 100%, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is sounding off at 1pm to address the expiration of the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Most recently, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo sounded off about masks and businesses. Here’s a look at his message.
Houston’s Mayor Turner also took to social media to sound off about masks in Houston.