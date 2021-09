HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm warehouse fire in southwest Houston. The fire started shortly before 9AM along Westpark Drive near Gessner.

UPDATE: Address correction: 3973 Arc Street. @HoustonFire fire is currently performing defensive operations, extinguishing from the exterior. Please continue to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. Will update as more info becomes available @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 2, 2021

No word on the cause of the fire. No reports of injuries at this hour.

Our CW39 photographer was there to gather this video of emergency units on scene as black smoke billowed into the air.