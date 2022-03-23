HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Police are looking for 2 men who may have information in a deadly shooting at the Galleria Mall. The 2 men captured on surveillance video are not charged in the shooting, but they were seen with victim on March 19th.

HPD searching for two men wanted for questioning

HPD says the identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Investigators says the victim and men seen on the video were in the mall’s parking garage. They say the victim was shot once, and as he was running away, he was hit by a vehicle also trying to get away from the gunfire.

HPD says they’re looking to question the 2 men seen with the victim, about any knowledge they may have on the case. Anyone with information on the identities of the two men should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.