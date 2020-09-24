2 officers shot in Louisville during protests, expected to recover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky during protests reacting to the Breonna Taylor case announcement, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both were taken to the hospital. One officer is “alert and stable” and the other is in surgery, according to the interim police chief Robert Schroeder. Both are expected to recover.

Schroeder said police had a suspect in custody.

MetroSafe also confirmed there were “multiple shootings” throughout Louisville Wednesday evening.

Sergeant Lamont Washington of the Louisville Metro Police Department said that the police were not aware of any civilians being shot.

The Louisville Metro Police Department livestreamed part of their police response on Facebook.

“Officer down” and “shots fired” can be heard in the video.

LMPD said there were up to 46 arrests Wednesday.

Kentucky’s governor Andy Beshear released a video on Twitter condemning the violence Wednesday night.

A message from Governor Beshear on events tonight in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/XK8FZSXy8D — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2020

President Trump also tweeted about the shooting.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Protests are currently going on in Louisville after all three police officers were cleared of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. A curfew of 9 p.m. EST is being enforced.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

