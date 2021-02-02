$20 Million Heading To Houston Groups Fighting Racism and Social Injustice

Blue Triangle Community Center. One 0f 55 Houston Organizations selected for a grant by the Houston Endowment for 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) Black History Month is starting off Big for dozens of local organizations, all because of help coming from the Houston Endowment. It’s awarding $20 million to 55 local organizations working to achieve racial equity and social justice in Houston. With these funds, the endowment seeks to honor, recognize, and support historic Black institutions that have served as landmarks in the struggle for Black liberation, while also supporting new and emerging Black voices that will deepen Houstonians understanding of the issues facing Black communities.

According to the Houston Endowment, this monetary commitment is an investment to support organizations addressing anti-Black racism and system injustices across five areas like:

Police & Advocacy: Local grassroots organizations, community-centered researchers, and local academic institutions addressing systems-level issues disproportionately impacting Black communities,

Strong Communities: Collaborative, community-based organizations focused on connecting residents to services, confronting racism and other forms of hate and neighborhood-level change for Black communities.

Art, Culture, and History: Black historical, cultural and civic institutions that have a longstanding relationship with the Black Community across the Houston region.

Education: Organizations that center Black youth in their design and programming and are actively participation in collaborative community-wide efforts.

Strong Families and Children: Organizations providing support to ensure a strong social safety net for children and their families.

According to Ann Stern , CEO & President of Houston Endowment, “All Houstonians should have the opportunity to thrive, and we recognize that it will require long-term commitment to achieve the anti-racist society we envision. With this initial round of grants, we hope to amplify Black voices in the community and provide needed resources to organizations that are carrying out this work today.” Stern goes on to say, “Change will only come when we truly hear each other`s voices. We are inspired by the work these extraordinary organizations and leaders do every day to enact meaningful change and better our community,”.

Tanya Debose, Executive Director of Preserving Communities of Color and Independence Heights Redevelopment Council explains it like this…. “Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the nation, yet the on the ground work in many communities of color is a daily struggle, especially for those in African American spaces. Nevertheless, we cannot create equity or create a just society without Allyship and Equal Access to resources. This support and the investment being made in Black-led organizations signifies a new day and is a path in the right direction toward real change,”.



Organizations Awarded:

Arts, Culture & History:

Blue Triangle Community Center

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Community Artists’ Collective

Community Music Center of Houston

Convict Leasing and Labor Project

Emancipation Park Conservancy

Ensemble Theatre

Freedmen’s Town Preservation Coalition

Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy

Houston Museum of African American Culture

Independence Heights Redevelopment Council

Project Row Houses

Texas Southern University (University Museum)

Education:

Color of Life Community Resource & Activity Center

Houston Guided Pathways to Success (Equity in Higher Education Initiative)

HYPE Freedom School, Inc.

Mufasa’s Pride Rites of Passage

Prairie View A&M College of Education

Urban Enrichment Institute

Policy and Advocacy:

Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project

BLM HTX

Center for Civic & Public Policy Improvement

Harris County Youth Collective (Launch of a Youth-led Organizing Entity)

Houston Area Urban League

Houston Organizing Movement for Equity (HOME) Coalition

Institute of Engagement

Pure Justice

Sankofa Research Institute

Texas Southern University (Center for Justice Research, Dr. Robert. B. Bullard Center for Environmental Justice, Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy, Inc.)

Strong Communities:

Achieving Community Tasks Successfully

Center for the Healing of Racism

Change Happens

Coalition of Community Organizations

Communities for Better Health

Complete Communities

East Harris County Empowerment Council

Emancipation Economic Development Council

Fifth Ward CRC

Harvest CDC

Houston Coalition Against Hate

Julia C. Hester House

Neighborhood Recovery Community Development Corporation

Northeast Houston Redevelopment Council

Preserving Communities of Color

SHAPE Community Center

South Union CDC

Sunnyside Community Redevelopment Organization

Tamina Community Center

Strong Families and Children:

8 Million Stories

Collaborative for Children (Support for Centers of Excellence in Historically Black Neighborhoods)

Monarch Family Services

Shades of Blue Project

Congratulations to all of these Organizations and for what they do for the Houston Community. For more information visit the Houston Endowment .

