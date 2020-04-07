2020 Houston Open, 2020 Masters rescheduled

18 May 2000: Tiger Woods of the USA’s Nike golf ball during the Deutsche Bank SAP Open – TPC of Europe at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Mandatory Credit: Paul Severn /Allsport

Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe has announce that the 2020 Houston Open has been rescheduled and will now take place November 2-8.

Kibbe’s decision to move the Houston Open and was made to support and accommodate the rescheduling of the 2020 Masters, which will now be Nov. 9-15.

Rescheduling the events comes at the request by Augusta National and the PGA TOUR so the Masters can be played in the fall, according to Kibbe.

This is a win-win for both tournaments. The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior. We anticipate having one of the strongest fields that the Houston Open has ever seen, making the inaugural year at Memorial Park a truly memorable experience for fans. Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe

