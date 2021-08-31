2021’s best and worst places to drive in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Nope. Houston isn’t the best place to drive in the U.S. Maybe that wasn’t to surprising for you to see, but what cities are the best?

According to Wallethub’s survey, here are the top 10 cities:

Raleigh, NC Lincoln, NE Greensboro, NC Winston-Salem, NC Corpus Christi, TX Boise, ID Jacksonville, FL Scottsdale, AZ Tampa, FL Austin, TX.

Houston doesn’t make it into the list until 71st place. In order to get this list WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.

Most Americans rely on cars to get around, as 87% of daily trips take place in personal vehicles,” according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, fear of public transportation has led to more reliance on personal vehicles than usual, and car sales increased 9% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year.