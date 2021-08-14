When planning your road trip itinerary, be sure to leave some extra room in your schedule for unexpected stops or side trips.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is in the top ten of WallerHub’s report on 2021’s “Most Fun States” in America.

Two-thirds of Americans plan on taking a vacation this summer with the COVID-19 Pandemic winding down.

The personal-finance website used 26 factors to rate the states from the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment. The survey’s include everything from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Texas came in eighth place place on the list. California, Florida, and Nevada ranked as the top three.

Fun in Texas (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.):

1st Restaurants per Capita

1st Movie Theaters per Capita

17th Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

1st Amusement Parks per Capita

12th Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

4th Fitness Centers per Capita

