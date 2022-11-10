For over 40 years, its brought in millions of dollars to help local vendors from around the world

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s one of the most anticipated events of the Holiday season in Houston. And if you’ve never been, shopping veterans say it’s an experience that can’t be beat.

Houston’s Annual Nutcracker Market kicks off Thursday, November 10th once again at NRG Park. As one of Houston’s largest shopping events, shoppers get the chance to stroll through the endless aisles filled with hundreds of merchants selling goodies and gifts for the holiday season. Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to the Houston Ballet.

Houston Nutcracker Market

According to organizers, this is how it all started. In 1981, visions of sugar plums inspired long-time Houston Ballet supporter Preston Frazier to approach the board of Houston Ballet Guild with a new concept and means to raise much needed funds for the Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs. His dream of a holiday market in the tradition of a European or Latin American street market has grown steadily and spectacularly ─ from humble beginnings in a church bazaar setting to a four-day shopping extravaganza at NRG Center. In 2021, over 78,000 customers with a strong passion to shop spent $19 million at hundreds of national and international booths ─ each offering unique items for the entire family, including home décor, gourmet food, apparel, accessories, toys, men’s items and much, much more … and all of this just in time for holiday shopping!

From the moment former First Lady Barbara Bush cut the ribbon at the opening of the Nutcracker Market, and through the many successful years filled with a lot of enthusiasm, imagination and dreams, the Nutcracker Market has become an annual tradition that kicks off the holiday season in Houston, Texas. -Houston Nutcracker Market

For tickets and more information go to the Houston Nutcracker Market link here.

