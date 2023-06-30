HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new study revealed that nearly 80% of U.S. adults are saying they will take some sort of road trip this summer and the number #1 destination for road trip is Texas.

In the report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips, WalletHub helps travelers to plan a fun and wallet-friendly road trip, comparing the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs. WalletHub’s road trip report found that Texas ranks 1st nationally for summer driving. Among other categories:

Road Tripping in Texas (1st):

2 nd – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 3 rd – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 6 th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 7 th – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 12 th – Access to Scenic Byways

– Access to Scenic Byways 18 th – Driving Laws Rating

– Driving Laws Rating 21st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita.