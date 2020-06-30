$30 Million grant program approved for Harris County small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Relief for small businesses crunched by closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way for those who will qualify for a $30M relief fund approved in Harris County.

Late Tuesday night, County Judge Lina Hidalgo and each of the Harris County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) program, a $30,000,000 grant program. It’s been newly established to assist struggling small businesses who have been unable to obtain financial assistance from other COVID-19 relief programs.

The funding program will provide eligible businesses a grant of up to $25,000 to help cover payroll costs, rent, accounts payable and other operating expenses. Businesses with 30 or fewer employees may also qualify for assistance. These micro-enterprises impacted by the pandemic with mounting financial burdens, with less than 30 employees may also qualify for funding under the new grant program.

The impact of this crisis on small businesses has been devastating. We can’t afford to lose a source of jobs, innovation and the enterprising spirit our region is known for,” Judge Hidalgo said. “These grants will help business owners stay afloat as Harris County continues to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

The Program will launch July 13, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.and will remain open for ten (10) days, thru July 22, 2020. More detailed information regarding eligibility requirements, how to access the application online and over the phone, and what residents will need to prepare for the application, will be released in the coming week.

The Judge has self-quarantined as a pre-caution after possibly being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

