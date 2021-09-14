409K without power in Houston Tuesday morning due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) When it comes to Hurricane season, many people either prepare in advance, or wait till the last meet to get what they need. But, one thing that's often forgotten, is the needs of your pets. Do you know what you need for your pets during a hurricane or major storm? Now is the time to get your family, and that includes all pets, ready for a disaster by making a portable DIY Pet Disaster Kit .

According to the Houston SPCA your Pet Kits should include a variety of things. It starts with their food, water, medication, printed proof of rabies and vaccination records, and portable bedding. Each pet should have a hard travel carrier that has been labeled with emergency contact information, plus supplies for at least two weeks. A favorite toy or blanket will also help minimize a pets stress level.