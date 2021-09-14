409K without power in Houston Tuesday morning due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Tuesday morning, CenterPoint Energy said they have 409,000 customers are without power. Ahead of tropical storm Nicholas “more than 3,200 electric crews will be working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

No word on when restoration will wrap up. If you have another electric provider, contact them directly on their website.

